Meet Spencer Allen
A passionate gamer and relentless creator who’s on a mission to help everyone game.
Spencer’s Journey
Giving up has never been a phrase that existed in Spencer’s vocabulary. From the time he was a little boy, his parents instilled upon him and his siblings the importance of pushing through, even when things got hard. “I think our family has always been people who accept what we have, work with it, and don't dwell on things that aren't going as well as we'd like,” says Spencer’s mom, Sue. “That's always been the way of this family: supporting each other.”
The spirit of determination helped Spencer grow as a high school skier and lacrosse player, and eventually become the captain for both teams.
You don't really fail until you quit.
Watch how Spencer customized his gaming experience
Spencer shares how he created his custom controller by creating custom buttons and joysticks to give him the precise trigger to play Halo and Call of Duty.
Spencer's Toolkit
Adaptive Controller
Learn more about how you can customize your own controller.LEARN MORE
Accessories for Adaptive Controller
Check out mounts, buttons, and joysticks to make your Adaptive Controller uniquely yours.LEARN MORE
Gaming for Everyone
Learn more about how we’re making gaming more fun for billions of people around the world
by being inclusive of all, accessible for all, and safe for all.